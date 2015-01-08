Killer Be Killed bring in Koller

Killer Be Killed have recruited Converge drummer Ben Koller to fill in for Dave Elitch at an upcoming festival in Australia.

Elitch revealed this week that he won’t be able to play with the band at the Soundwave XV dates Down Under in February and March due to a scheduling conflict which means he is only able to be on hand for his other band Antemasque’s slots at the event.

But the supergroup led by Max Cavalera have moved fast to make sure they’ll play the festival, snapping up Koller.

Killer Be Killed frontman Greg Puciato tells The Metal Review: “Antemasque confirmed at the same time we did. We didn’t know what day we we’re going to be on, and then it just became an issue whether we wanted to still do it or not, which we obviously did.

“Then it was, if Antemasque have a good slot, if we have a good slot, I didn’t want to shuffle the band around to a shittier time slot just to accommodate Dave playing in both bands.

“Antemasque for Dave is a much bigger commitment; they’re playing a lot of shows all the time. If he needs to do that, that’s fine with me. Ben from Converge is a fucking animal, so it’ll be cool to play with him.”

Soundwave XV takes place on February 21 and 22 at Bonython Park in Adelaide and Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne and on February 28 to and March 1 at Olympic Park in Sydney and Brisbane Showgrounds.