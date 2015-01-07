Killer Be Killed to play without Elitch

Killer Be Killed drummer Dave Elitch won’t play with the band at next month’s Soundwave festival due to a scheduling conflict.

The supergroup featuring former Sepultura man Max Cavalera, Mastodon’s Troy Sanders, The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Greg Puciato and Elitch, announced they’d make their live debut at the Australian event in February. But with Elitch’s band Antemasque also playing the festival, he says it’s impossible for him to play with both bands.

He said on Twitter: “I’ve been getting a tonne of questions regarding Soundwave, so lemme set the record straight: I will be playing with Antemasque but I unfortunately will not be able to play with Killer Be Killed as it’s logistically impossible as they’re on different days.”

Soundwave takes place over two weekends: February 21-22 in Adelaide and Melbourne and February 28-March 1 in Sydney and Brisbane. Full lineups and stage times will be revealed later this week via the festival’s official site.

The band released their self-titled debut last year and issued a clip for album track Snakes Of Jehovah in August.