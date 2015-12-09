Kevin Godley on his bike for Hog Fever 'ear movie'

Kevin Godley has collaborated with actor Terence Stamp on a project they describe as an “ear movie.”

The former 10cc man and renowned music video director worked with Stamp and biker and author Richard La Plante on Hog Fever, a concept that saw them record an ‘audio film’ based on La Plante’s book of the same name.

La Plante says: “I’m dribbling into a microphone in a tiny LA sound studio, trying to record an audio book of my memoir Hog Fever and the sound engineer looks as bored as I feel.

“Then a thought hits me like the crack of thunder from a V-Twin exhaust. ‘Shit, why don’t I do the Hog screenplay, not the book, and get real actors in, sound effects, rock music, the works? I’ll phone my writing buddy, Kevin Godley – the Scorsese of music video – and we’ll call it an…ear movie.”

Godley adds: “Once Terence was in, I was, but what the hell is an ear movie anyway? Well, it’s a pure audio experience with music plus all the production values of a movie but without any pictures.

“Anyway, once we started writing, a few things became obvious. Lose anything that relies on seeing. Don’t get lost in sound for sound’s sake. Write until your eyes bleed. But hey, who needs eyes, anyway? We’re making an ear movie.”

Hog Fever is available on CD and is split into five parts, along with a soundtrack featuring four original Godley songs – The Bad & The Beautiful, Work Song, Just Write and Confession. An additional track by Bauhaus man Daniel Ash called Flame On is also included.

It’s available now in CR and digital formats.