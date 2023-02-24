Kevin Ayers' daughter Galen proves to be a chip off the old block!

Galen Ayers, the daughter of the late Kevin Ayers, has proved she's a bit of a chip off the old block, with the release of a new single, Lonely Town, with former Clash bassist Paul Simenon.

You can see the new video for the single below, and Ayers fans may notice a similarity between some of Kevin's finest ditties and the enjoyably relaxed feel and Mediterranean vibe of the song and video, shot in Deia, Mallorca, for Lonely Town.

The project began while Simenon spent time during lockdown in a Mallorcan fishing village writing and painting and, as restrictions lifted, working with local musicians and performing live. Returning to London, he expanded his musical ideas with his friend Galen.

“I remember how when I was in The Clash, our manager Bernie Rhodes would tell us that Andrew Loog Oldham locked Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in their kitchen," Simenon recalls. "He said, ‘I'm not letting you out until you've written a song.’ That's effectively what Galen and I did. We would spend every evening writing yet another song.”



"What I came to realise pretty early on, is that on many occasions we would finish a song but I'd be left with a niggling feeling," adds Ayers. "I'd say to Paul: ‘I know everybody loves this, but I think it needs something more.’ And he'd say, ‘Me too.’ And we'd go back to our writing table until we were both satisfied. And that's why I'm so confident about our collaboration, that I know we have that. So the sky is the limit.”

The result is Can We Do Tomorrow Another Day?, a collection of ten songs which presents a snapshot of pan-European music culture, sung in both English and Spanish, which will be released on May 19.

Can We Do Tomorrow Another Day? will be available on digital, vinyl and CD formats, a pink vinyl edition will be available exclusively in-store from select indie retailers. The duo’s official store also stocks a deluxe white vinyl with an art card, signed LPs and CDs, and a selection of album/merch bundles. You can view the album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Can We Do Tomorrow Another Day?.

Galen & Paul: Can We Do Tomorrow Another Day?

1. Lonely Town

2. It’s Another Night

3. Hacia Arriba

4. Room At The Top

5. No Es Necesario

6. I’ve Never Had A Good Time…..in Paris

7. The Lighthouse Waltz

8. Esmeralda

9. Mi Camino

10. A Sea Shanty