Kerslake gives cancer update

Former Uriah Heep drummer Lee Kerslake has given an update on his battle with cancer.

And the sticksman, who’s had two stints with the band since 1971, and who recently joined Mick Box and co onstage for a one-off show in Russia, says the outlook is positive following recent tests.

Kerslake says: “To all our fans that have expressed concern over my cancer, I have had numerous tests and have been told by my specialists that I will be around for a good while yet – meaning years.

“My bone and prostate cancer can be controlled for me to live pretty much a normal life – after all, I kicked my diabetes into remission, so I will bloody well beat this.

“I still have a lot of loyal fans to play to, which I intend to do in the coming years. I also want a big spread on my 80th. Love you all, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Along with his time with Uriah Heep, Kerslake has played with a number of artists, including Ozzy Osbourne, With The Gods and Living Loud.

Uriah Heep recently released compilation album Totally Driven featuring 27-tracks recorded in the run-up to their 2001 live records Acoustically Driven and Electrically Driven.