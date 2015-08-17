Uriah Heep bring back Hensley and Kerslake

Uriah Heep have announced that two of their classic-era members will appear onstage for a one-off show in Russia.

Keyboardist and guitarist Ken Hensley and drummer Lee Kerslake will appear with the band at the Moscow Circus on October 15 and play a two-hour set.

Hensley was with the group from 1969 until 1980 and co-wrote much of Heep’s early material, while Kerslake has had two stints with the band, playing with them between 1971 and 1979 and again between 1981 and 2007.

The pair will hit the stage with guitarist Mick Box, singer Bernie Shaw, keyboardist Phil Lanzon, bassist Davey Rimmer and percussionist Russell Gilbrook.

Uriah Heep issued the DVD Live At Koko in February and launched their 24th album Outsider in 2014. It was their first release after the death of bassist Trevor Bolder, who died from cancer in 2013.