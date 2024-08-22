“Maybe I’ll be a bro and let them take our spot up there”: Kerry King names the band who could replace Slayer in the Big Four

Kerry King has named the band he’d choose to replace Slayer in thrash metal’s Big Four.

King played with Slayer from 1981 until their 2019 retirement, and the band recently reunited to play the occasional live show. The thrash icons were considered part of the Big Four with Metallica, Megadeth and Anthrax.

In an exclusive interview with Metal Hammer, King is asked who would be in the modern Big Four of heavy metal. “Wouldn’t it still be the same? Ha!” the guitarist jokes to journalist Rich Hobson. He continues by saying the Big Four should be kept as it is, except with groove metal heroes Lamb Of God there in Slayer’s stead.

“I don’t really know enough about 21st-century metal to speak too authoritatively on that, but I’d obviously pick Lamb Of God, who we’re playing a bunch of shows with,” King explains.

“Beyond that, well, the other three of the Big Four still play,” he continued. “Maybe I’ll be a bro and let Lamb Of God take our spot up there with Metallica, Anthrax and Megadeth.”

Lamb Of God – who formed in Richmond, Virginia, in 1994 – toured with Slayer multiple times. The two bands joined forces for the 2006 Unholy Alliance Tour through North America and Europe, and played together again during Slayer’s worldwide farewell tour in 2018 and ’19. Lamb Of God were the only artist to support Slayer on every leg of that final run.

Slayer will play their first show in five years at Riot Fest in Bridgeview, Illinois, on September 22. Two further live dates have been announced, taking place at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 27 and Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California, on October 10.

King is currently pursuing a solo career and released his debut album, From Hell I Rise, this year. His band are currently touring North America. See dates and get tickets via the guitarist’s website.