"Kendrick, let's go ahead and shock the world." Disturbed's David Draiman wants to collaborate with superstar rapper Kendrick Lamar on this generation's Walk This Way

Disturbed would love to work with rap star Kendrick Lamar on a crossover track to rival Walk This Way and Bring The Noise

Kendrick Lamar performing at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. And David Draiman performing with Disturbed on July 18, 2023 in Wheatland, California.
Disturbed frontman David Draiman has revealed that he wants his band to collaborate with superstar rapper Kendrick Lamar on a crossover track to rival Walk This Way and Bring The Noise.

Draiman says Disturbed have a new song they think would work well with a big-name rapper. And who better than the man who was centre stage for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The vocalist adds that he envisions the collaboration as being this generation's answer to the 1986 meeting of Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C. on the hugely popular Walk This Way or 1991's Bring The Noise on which Anthrax worked with Public Enemy.

Draiman thinks Disturbed can have a similar impact if they can convince someone like Lamar to get on board.

He tells Q101: "It's something we've actually been thinking about pretty seriously. And Kendrick is way at the top of the list. We have this track. It's part of this new group of material, this new album that we have under our belt.

"And it's basically like the modern-day Walk This Way or Bring The Noise. It's very much like that. It's about unity. It's about all about bringing people together.

"And it needs a strong rapper, whomever that might be, and Kendrick would definitely be an amazing person to collaborate with. I would love to do that. We would love to do this."

Draiman then makes a direct appeal to Kendrick Lamar. He adds: "Kendrick, if you're at all interested, let's go ahead and shock the world a little bit. Let's let everybody know that we have more in common than we do that separates us.

"And let's take our artistry to another level together. I would love to do that."

Disturbed will shortly set off on a stacked North American tour marking 25 years of their album The Sickness.

DISTURBED'S David Draiman: Kendrick Lamar Collab; 25 Years of The Sickness Coming To Chicago - YouTube DISTURBED'S David Draiman: Kendrick Lamar Collab; 25 Years of The Sickness Coming To Chicago - YouTube
