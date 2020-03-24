Kelly Osbourne urges fans to “stay home for Ozzy”

Kelly Osbourne, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, has started the online campaign #StayHomeForOzzy.

Kelly posted an image of herself with the hashtag on Instagram to encourage people to stay at home to halt the spread of coronavirus – pointing out that her father and mother Sharon Osbourne are in the high risk category.

Kelly says: “I wish there was something I could say to comfort you all. Some wisdom I could drop on you to relive you from the fear that surrounds us all right now. The truth is I am scared too.

“Both of my parents are high risk especially my dad. If I would have known three weeks ago when I sent them off to Panama that that was gonna be the last time I got to hug and kiss them for a while, I would have held on a little longer. However these are the sacrifices we must make.

“I stay home for my mum and dad. If you don't have anyone to stay home for I beg you #StayHomeForOzzy. Help put a smile on my dad’s face while he is in quarantine by posting a pic of your best Ozzy impersonation and #StayHomeForOzzy. I love you all.”

A growing number of States across the US have issued “shelter in place” orders to keep people at home to stop the spread of COVID-19, while other countries around the world have placed restrictions on the movements of citizens in the fight against the virus.

Meanwhile, Queen guitarist Brian May says the UK government’s strict curbs, which came into force last night to reduce the coronavirus risk, are “long overdue”.

In a video message, May says: “The news is that the government has finally shut Britain down in the sense of forcing everyone into isolation. In my opinion, long overdue. I hope there's no backlash from people saying it's an overreaction or something, because the time for all that is well passed.

“I just wish the government had the courage three weeks ago to take this action, because it was obvious to any of us who had any mathematical intuition or understanding three weeks ago that this is where we were going to be at this point.

“We had the models in front of us: We had China, we had Italy to look at. It was obvious. And, unfortunately, in delaying so long before the actual measure was brought in is going to cost a lot of lives. Still, it was the right thing to do now, so please, everybody, don't argue with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It's time to isolate.”

The spread of COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on the live music industry, but artists are fighting back by looking at innovative new ways to make money and get their music out into the public domain.