Kelly Osbourne: There’s an offer on the table for The Osbournes to return

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Kelly says the family are constantly being asked if they’d be willing to return to TV for another series of The Osbournes.

The MTV reality show was broadcast between 2002 and 2005 and made the whole family household names, and Kelly says there is currently an offer on the table which is tempting – although nothing has been decided yet.

She tells People: “I’m not joking, every single year about every three months or so, someone else gives us another offer and we keep saying, ‘no.’ It keeps coming around.

“Right now there’s another offer on the table and I think this is the closest we’ve ever come to accepting one, but whether that will happen or not, I don’t know.”

Asked why the family have constantly declined to reboot the series over the years, Kelly replies: “We’ve got other people to think about. My brother’s got three kids.

“Do we want that life for them without them being old enough to choose if they want to do it or not like my brother and I were?”

Last month, Ozzy’s wife and manager Sharon told SiriusXM she was glad The Osbournes came to an end before the rise of social media.

She added: “The press were bad enough, but I can imagine peer groups of theirs online and what they would have said and done.”

Earlier this week, Ozzy announced his rescheduled No More Tours 2 dates across the UK and Europe which will take place towards the end of 2020 with Judas Priest – and it's now been revealed that Marilyn Manson will join The Prince Of Darkness on his run of North American shows which will get underway in May.

Ozzy says: "Marilyn is killer live. He's so fucking out there and if I think that, then look out – we're all fucked."

Manson adds: "I've toured with Ozzy many times and it's always been fucking spectacular. I'm honoured to do it again. This is one not to miss."

Ozzy will play in support of his new studio album Ordinary Man, which is expected to be released in January. Ozzy marked the album news by launching the single Under The Graveyard.

Ozzy Osbourne 2020 No More Tours 2

May 27: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

May 29: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

May 31: Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 02: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jun 04: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jun 06: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jun 11: Pittsburgh KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Jun 11: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jun 13: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Jun 16: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jun 18: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON

Jun 20: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Jun 22: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jun 24: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jun 26: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Jun 28: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Jul 01: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI

Jul 03: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Jul 07: Edmonton Rogers Place, A

Jul 09: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Jul 11: Tacoma Dome, WA

Jul 15: Portland Moda Center, OR

Jul 17: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Jul 23: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Jul 25: San Francisco Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 27: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Jul 29: San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 31: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Oct 23: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Oct 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Oct 28: London The O2, UK

Oct 31: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Nov 02: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 05: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Nov 08: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 11: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Nov 13: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Nov 16: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 19: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Nov 22: Madrid WiZink Arena, Spain

Nov 24: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 28: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Nov 30: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Dec 03: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Dec 05: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden

Dec 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland