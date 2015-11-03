Keith Richards took gun to NYC drug deals

Keith Richards recalls taking a gun to drug deals in New York City during his wilder days.

The Rolling Stones guitarist was no stranger to drugs in the 1970s and 80s and sometimes had to venture to rougher parts of the city to get his fix.

He tells the Sunday Times Magazine: “On the odd occasion there was a drought. We’d have to go down the East Side and carry a shooter. Just in case.”

Richards adds that the birth of his daughters Alexandra and Theodora put him on the straight and narrow. He says: “A year or two after they were born, I said, ‘I can’t bring the kids up on Fourth Street.’ Not when there’s fresh air and some countryside not far away.”

The Stones release live set From The Vault: Live At The Tokyo Dome 1990 on November 13.