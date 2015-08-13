Keith Richards' solo albums go digital

Keith Richards is to make his solo back catalogue available through digital services from tomorrow (August 14).

Talk Is Cheap from 1988 and 1992’s Main Offender have only previously been available on CD and vinyl. But the Rolling Stones guitarist has decided to launch both albums ahead of the release of Crosseyed Heart on September 18.

Speaking about Talk Is Cheap in 1988, Richards told Rolling Stone: “It’s kind of strange, because it was never on the cards for me. It wasn’t something I wanted to do.

“Also, in the back of my mind, doing a solo record meant a slight sense of failure. The only reason I would do a solo album was because I couldn’t keep the Stones together.”

The same day that Crosseyed Heart is out, a documentary about the guitarist’s life will premiere on Netflix.

Talk Is Cheap tracklist

01. Big Enough 02. Take It So Hard 03. Struggle 04. I Could Have Stood You Up 05. Make No Mistake 07. How I Wish 08. Rockawhile 09. Whip It Up 10. Locked Away 11. It Means A Lot

Main Offender tracklist

01. 999 02. Wicked As It Seems 03. Eileen 04. Words Of Wonder 05. Yap Yap 06. Bodytalks 07. Hate It When You Leave 08. Runnin’ Too Deep 09. Will But You Won’t 10. Demon