Keepers Brew's new single featuring Benji Webbe of Skindred is the best thing you'll hear today

The new single from psychedelic dance rockers Keepers Brew features Benji Webbe from Skindred on vocals.

Olympus Has Fallen is a genre-smashing, in-your-face musical reflection of Britain in 2021, as seen in the killer music video, with editing and effects by Ben Harker.

The song will appear on the upcoming full-length album by Keepers Brew, due for release later this year. It was written and recorded remotely during lockdown and mixed and mastered by Russ Russell at Parlour Studios.

Ben Ward from Orange Goblin approves: "Multi-layered, futuristic, experimental and ultimately very unique. Something very special, that crosses many genres, including psychedelic, trance, rock and more. In a world that is desperate for originality, Keepers Brew are in a class of their own."

You can watch the video for Olympus Has Fallen below.

Skindred performed live this summer at both Download Pilot and Bloodstock Festival in the UK. Before he played Download, Benji Webbe appeared on the Metal Hammer podcast, where he opened up on his struggles during the pandemic, and revealed some future projects he and the Skindred boys have been working on. You can listen to the episode below.