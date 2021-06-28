Exclusive: watch Skindred walk to the stage at Download Pilot 2021

On June 20, Welsh metal legends Skindred stole the show at what was an historic Download Pilot event at Donington. Arriving onstage in the blazing sunshine, Benji Webbe and his crew put on a typically scintillating performance to a packed-out field of 10,000 rock fans.

It was one of the sets of the weekend, and we were on-hand to capture Skindred's walk to the Download main stage in an exclusive video which you can now watch below.

Video credit: Stuart Garneys / Metal Hammer

Speaking exclusively to the Metal Hammer Podcast ahead of the festival, frontman Benji opened up on his struggles during the pandemic, and revealed some future projects he and the Skindred boys have been working on.

Listen to the Metal Hammer Podcast here.

Order the latest issue of Metal Hammer, featuring our 20th anniversary Iowa special, here.