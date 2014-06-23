Kate Bush swam for 3 days to make splash

Kate Bush spent three days in a flotation tank to film video scenes for her upcoming London residency – in a bid to ensure the experiencing is breathtaking for her audience.

The idea came up after she was photographed in a buoyancy aid for the promotional material, a concept inspired by her piece The Ninth Wave from 1985.

She recently said: “It’s about a woman who’s lost at sea, but is rescued in the end. Months ago I thought that, as part of the show centres around the musical piece, it would hopefully make a dramatic shot.”

Bush then decided to take it further by filming scenes that show her being rescued by a helicopter. A source tells the Mirror: “Kate wants the show to be out of this world – so she hired an underwater stage which is fitted with a wave machine and special lighting.

“She spent three days in the tank to create the effect of her floating in the ocean, lost at sea. The footage ends with her singing Hello Earth and being saved by a helicopter.”

It’s been suggested there will be more special effects during the sold-out shows, which run from August 26 until October 1.

Bush is the cover star of the current edition of Prog, on sale now.