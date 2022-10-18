Kate Bush makes rare statement to acknowledge passing of Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane: "we've lost one of our great treasures"

UK prog-rock legend Kate Bush has made a rare public statement to honour the memory of actor Robbie Coltrane, who passed away last week, October 14, aged 72.

Coltrane was perhaps most widely known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series, though he had a long and distinguished career that saw him star in two James Bond films and the longrunning ITV crime series Cracker, amongst dozens of other well-received film and television roles.

He also starred in the video for Kate Bush's 2011 single Deeper Understanding, taken from her ninth studio album, Director's Cut. The single was a re-worked version of the song of the same name that appeared on her 1989 album, The Sensual World, and its video also featured appearances from actress Frances Barber and The Mighty Boosh alumni Noel Fielding.

"I was very upset to hear the news about Robbie," says Bush in a statement posted on her official website. "I’m really grateful that he agreed to star in a video that we made some years ago. It was incredibly exciting to watch him at work and to be in the presence of his deeply profound intelligence and earthy wit. He was so much fun. I’m really going to miss him. I had so much respect for his many talents and his generosity of spirit. We’ve lost one of our great treasures."

Robbie Coltrane and Kate Bush also had a connection via pioneering 80s alt-comedy show Comic Strip Presents..., of which Coltrane was a regular cast member and on which Bush once made an appearance.