Kate Bush is focus of photo book

Kate Bush is the subject of a photo book created by her brother John.

Kate: Inside The Rainbow, published on October 22, features unseen candid shots, including pictures taken during video shoots for Army Dreamers and Running Up That Hill.

The photos appear in the hardback title alongside two essays by John Carder Bush, an established photographer and writer.

Publishers Sphere Books say: “It includes outtakes from classic album shoots and never-before-seen photographs from The Dreaming and Hounds Of Love sessions, rare candid studio shots and behind-the-scenes stills.”

The essay From Cathy To Kate describes the siblings’ “shared childhood and the early, whirlwind days of Kate’s career” while Chasing The Shot “vividly evokes John’s experience of photographing his sister.”

Carder Bush says: “Each of these images forms part of a golden thread that shoots through the visual tapestry of Kate’s remarkable career. Storytelling has always been the heartbeat of Kate’s work, and it has been a privilege to capture these photographic illustrations that accompany those magical tales.”

Bush’s award-winning 2014 London residency Before The Dawn was her first major live commitment since 1979 – although she said afterwards that she wouldn’t be seen again for “a while.”

Kate: Inside The Rainbow is available for pre-order now. Find out more.

Locus Focus: Kate Bush's Childhood Home