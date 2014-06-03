Karnataka name their drummer

Karnataka have added a full-time drummer to their lineup – they've welcomed Frenchman Jimmy Pallagrosi on board after previously working with session sticksmen.

The demonstration artist, tutor and composer has a range of performance experiences behind him – view his drumming for a track featuring Dream Theater keyboardist Derek Sherinian below.

Karnataka say: “In recent years we’ve been working with session drummers to ensure we had the best possible person in the drum seat, and we’ve been very fortunate to have worked with some of the UK’s top musicians.

“However, we’ve always felt that it would be great to have the best possible drummer who was also a band member and part of the team, playing a full role in songwriting and arrangements.

“Enter Jimmy, who hails from Lyon in France and is now based in London. He’s already bringing a fresh energy and dynamic to the band’s sound and the new album. We look forward to sharing that with you soon.”

Pallagrosi replaces most recent touring member Matt McDonough and joins Karnataka in time to contribute to their fifth record, which will follow 2010’s The Gathering Light.

Jimmy Pallagrosi in action