Karma To Burn back on the horse

Karma To Burn have revealed a new album and a UK and Ireland tour starting in August.

The instrumental American stoner rockers will drop Arch Stanton on Monday, August 18, with the tour starting three days earlier in Oxford.

It will be the band’s first record since 2011’s V. The band say that among the seven tracks will be a song called 23, “resurrected from the vaults… a classic number never before heard, sounding as fresh as ever for this record.”

Stream the album track 57 below

Karma To Burn 2014 UK tour

Aug 15: O2 Academy2 Oxford

Aug 16: The Moon Club, Cardiff

Aug 17: The Joiners, Southampton

Aug 18: The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

Aug 19: The Deaf Institute, Manchester

Aug 20: Fibbers, York

Aug 21: The Zephyr Lounge, Leamington Spa

Aug 22: Bannermans, Edinburgh

Aug 23: Classic Grand, Glasgow

Aug 24: The Cluny, Newcastle

Aug 25: The White Rabbit, Plymouth

Aug 26: The Fleece, Bristol

Aug 27: Picturedrome, Northampton

Aug 28: The Live Rooms, Chester

Aug 29: The Anvil, Bournemouth

Aug 30: The Underworld, London

Aug 31: Fibber Magees, Dublin

Sep 01: Voodoo, Belfast