Karma To Burn back on the horse

Karma To Burn have revealed a new album and a UK and Ireland tour starting in August.
The instrumental American stoner rockers will drop Arch Stanton on Monday, August 18, with the tour starting three days earlier in Oxford.
It will be the band’s first record since 2011’s V. The band say that among the seven tracks will be a song called 23, “resurrected from the vaults… a classic number never before heard, sounding as fresh as ever for this record.”
Stream the album track 57 below
Karma To Burn 2014 UK tour
Aug 15: O2 Academy2 Oxford
Aug 16: The Moon Club, Cardiff
Aug 17: The Joiners, Southampton
Aug 18: The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth
Aug 19: The Deaf Institute, Manchester
Aug 20: Fibbers, York
Aug 21: The Zephyr Lounge, Leamington Spa
Aug 22: Bannermans, Edinburgh
Aug 23: Classic Grand, Glasgow
Aug 24: The Cluny, Newcastle
Aug 25: The White Rabbit, Plymouth
Aug 26: The Fleece, Bristol
Aug 27: Picturedrome, Northampton
Aug 28: The Live Rooms, Chester
Aug 29: The Anvil, Bournemouth
Aug 30: The Underworld, London
Aug 31: Fibber Magees, Dublin
Sep 01: Voodoo, Belfast