Karlsson ropes in ex Sabbath and Deep Purple men

Former members of Black Sabbath and Deep Purple are set to appear on Magnus Karlsson’s next solo album.

The Primal Fear and former Allen/Lande guitarist’s last solo effort was 2013’s Free Fall which featured guest appearances from Russell Allen, Tony Harnell and Mark Boals among others.

Karlsson is now working on the follow-up, Free Fall II, and has confirmed former Sabbath singer Tony Martin and ex Deep Purple and Rainbow vocalist Joe Lynn Turner will be involved. Drummer Jaime Salazar is also on board.

Karlsson says: “Very happy to be in the studio with the one and only Jaime Salazar of Allen/Lande and Last Tribe. He is the drummer on Free Fall II and it sounds just amazing.”

Primal Fear’s latest album Delivering The Black was released in early 2014.