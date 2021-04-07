Judas Priest move European tour to 2022, but commit to Bloodstock 2021 headliner

Judas Priest have joined an ever-lengthening list of bands forced to push scheduled 2021 tour dates back to 2022, due to what the band call “ongoing COVID-19 vaccine issues.”

The British metal gods will now rampage across Europe from May 27, 2022, when their tour launches in Moscow, Russia until July 31, 2022, when it concludes in Oberhausen, Germany.

The Birmingham metal legends issued the following statement: "Unfortunately due to ongoing COVID-19 vaccine issues in Europe we have been advised that our 2021 dates will not be able to take place as planned - all dates have been rescheduled to 2022 as detailed here - all tickets will remain valid for the new dates - further dates will be announced shortly.... However we are pleased to confirm our UK headline show at Bloodstock Open Air 2021 is still scheduled for this coming August where we look forward to celebrating 50 years of Judas Priest and 20 years of Bloodstock."

Unfortunately due to ongoing COVID-19 vaccine issues in Europe we have been advised that our 2021 dates will not be able to take place as planned - all dates have been rescheduled to 2022 as detailed here .NO change to Bloodstock Open Air 2021See images for full details pic.twitter.com/oWThWEKxulApril 7, 2021 See more

Priest commemorate their 50th anniversary in December with the publication of a suitably heavyweight official photo book. Compiled by legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin in collaboration with David Silver and the band‘s manager Jayne Andrews, Judas Priest – 50 Heavy Metal Years includes previously unpublished photographs from Ross Halfin, Oliver Halfin, Neil Zlozower, Mark Weiss, Fin Costello and more, plus an extended essay from journalist Mark Blake.