Judas Priest announce first UK headline tour for almost a decade...but you'll have to wait a while to see it

Fans of heavy metal legends Judas Priest have had to wait a hell of a long time to finally see the Brummie icons head out on a UK headline tour - but now, the wait is finally over.

This morning (Tuesday May 2), the band announced their first headline tour of this country for almost a decade - although you'll have to wait a good while to see it, as it's taking place in March 2024, over ten months away. Hey, when you've already waited eight years for a Judas Priest headline show near your town, what's another few months, right?

"Judas Priest are excited to announce our first 2024 shows in the U.K. and Ireland<" say the band. "We are thrilled to start this world tour in the renowned traditional homes of heavy metal and can't wait to see our amazing family of Priest maniacs!"

Stopping off in Glasgow, Leeds, Dublin, Bournemouth and Birmingham before climaxing with a historic show at London's Wembley Arena, Judas Priest will be accompanied by fellow metal veterans Saxon and Uriah Heep.

See the full list of dates below.

March 11: Glasgow OVO Hydro

March 13: Leeds First Direct Arena

March 15: Dublin 2 Arena

March 17: Bournemouth International Arena

March 19: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

March 21: London OVO Arena Wembley

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford recently revealed that he had a wholesome encounter with pop royalty Pink and Sheryl Crow at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year.

"“Pink came up to me and said, ‘I need to tell you something’, and I was thinking, ‘Oh god, what have we done?’" he explained. "She said when she was in school, she and her friends used to stencil the Judas Priest logo on their notebooks! Then Sheryl Crow came up to me and she said, ‘I love your voice, it’s amazing!’ All of these things solidify the fact that your music can reach and connect with people you’d never expect."