Journey singer Arnel Pineda signs solo deal

Journey vocalist Arnel Pineda has signed a multi-record deal with Imagen Records, with his debut full-length due out in 2016.

The singer will also release his Sounds of Christmas EP on December 18.

Label president Bob Winegard says: “I am very proud and excited to have such a worldwide sensation as Arnel added to our lineup at Imagen Records.”

Arnel adds: “I am pleased and honoured to have the opportunity to sign with Imagen Records for my solo projects such as my new Christmas record, and my full-length solo album coming out next in 2016.

“To all the Journey fans, thank you for all your love and support to me and our whole band. I’m looking forward to Journey’s tour next year. I am grateful to have all the people around me, including Sanre Entertainment, its CEO Rene Walter, and my social media followers and likers, for their continued support, loyalty and love for my God-given talent.”

Pineda previously vowed that he’d never leave Journey unless Steve Perry wanted to return to the band.

“I’d be more than happy to give way. But as long as they need me I will be there. I’m never going to quit on them,” he said.

Arnel Pineda’s Sounds of Christmas EP is available for pre-order via iTunes.

Sounds Of Christmas track listing