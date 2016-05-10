Journey’s Schon doesn’t care about possible Rock Hall induction

Journey’s Neal Schon says he doesn’t care if the band are ever inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame after the recent Steve Miller controversy.

Miller sparked uproar following his induction after he launched a tirade against the ceremony, claiming that his bandmates were asked to pay $10,000 to attend, and slammed the music business.

Black Keys duo Dan Auerbach and Pat Carney inducted Miller but later said they wish they hadn’t after the music veteran “made no effort to figure out who they were.”

Now Schon tells Billboard: “After reading and talking to Steve Miller about what went on with him and how it was not a good experience, I don’t really care right now one way or the other

“I’d have to see what the situation is for real. I’m not about to pay money to anybody to get in anywhere – I would never do that. And at this point, there’s so many people in there that are not even rock’n’roll, I don’t really care about being in there at all.

But Schon says there are indications that Journey may well get the nod in 2017 – even though inductees are due to be revealed around December.

He adds: “I think there always has been an opening for us. Basically former vocalist Steve Perry has not wanted to do it. I think he probably wants to wait until he releases his solo record, which is supposed to come out this year – and is probably why I’m hearing that we’re supposed to get in this year.”

Schon, who also reunited with Carlos Santana for this year’s Santana IV, says he’d like to record the follow-up to 2011’s Eclipse – but he’s meeting some resistance from his bandmates.

He continues: “I’ve been trying to get new stuff going and certain people in the band are like, ‘Man, there’s no reason to do it. Nothing is going on in records and you’ll never sell any records and you won’t get played on the radio.’”

“Well, everything they said has been proven wrong with this Santana record, so I’m back on the path of, ‘Let’s get moving here. Let’s move forward.’”

Journey are currently on the road with The Doobie Brothers – a run of shows which continues until September.

