Journey's Midnight Special performance of Feeling That Way is a reminder of the brilliance of Steve Perry

Another prime example of how good music TV used to be has emerged in the shape of a Midnight Special performance from Journey. The band's version of Feeling That Way – taken from Infinity, their first album with vocalist Steve Perry – was broadcast on April 28, 1978, three months after the album's release. And now it's been made available via the show's recently launched YouTube channel.

The performance of the song – a duet between Perry and keyboardist Gregg Rolie – comes from a show hosted by disco queen Donna Summer that also showcased country star Kenny Rogers, R&B singing group Brooklyn Dreams, and soft rock duo The Captain and Tennille. A promo video for Journey's classic Lights – released as a single later that year – was also shown.

Feeling That Way had its origins in a then-unreleased Journey recording called Velvet Curtain, written and sung by Perry's predecessor, Robert Fleishmann. Gregg Rolie subsequently reworked the song, calling it Let Me Stay, but it was pulled from 1977's Next album at the last minute. It was then rewritten by Perry and included on Infinity. Velvet Curtain finally saw the light of day on the 1992 compilation Time3.

Other artists who performed on The Midnight Special – whose appearances will presumably become available over the coming months – include Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Kiss, Elton John, AC/DC, Badfinger, The Cars, Cheap Trick, Peter Frampton, Genesis, Heart, Little Feat, Prince, Roxy Music, Steely Dan, Thin Lizzy and ELO.

Highlights from the clips available at the launch of the Midnight Special channel included Fleetwood Mac playing Rhiannon in early 1976 and Go Your Own Way just two months after the release of Rumours in 1977, David Bowie performing Space Oddity in 1974, Rod Stewart hooking up with Keith Richards for a rumble through Twistin' The Night Away in 1975, and Tina Turner delivering a feisty Nutbush City Limits in 1973.

The Midnight Special Channel on YouTube (opens in new tab).