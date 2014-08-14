Journey and Whitesnake men form supergroup

Journey drummer Deen Castronovo, ex-Whitesnake guitarist Doug Aldrich and Night Ranger bassist Jack Blades have revealed they’re working on an album together.

The trio are recording with producer Alessandro Del Vecchio on the studio project, which is scheduled for release near year via Frontiers Records.

Asides from the Facebook image showing the three musicians together in a studio, no details have yet been released about the project, which sees Castronovo delivering lead vocals along with drum tracks. But label boss Sarafino Perugino has described it as “his baby.”

They’ve promised to provide more information in due course.