Watch Jordan Fish (ex-Bring Me The Horizon) join House Of Protection at debut UK show last night

Former Bring Me The Horizon member Jordan Fish joined House Of Protection onstage at their first UK show.

Fish came out with the duo, formed of ex-Fever 333 members Stephen Harrison (vocals/guitars) and Aric Improta (vocals/drums), during the second song of their concert at London’s Underworld on Tuesday (October 15). He sang parts of Learn To Forget with the pair, footage of which you can watch below.

Harrison and Improta formed House Of Protection after leaving Fever 333 simultaneously in the autumn of 2022. Their departures left frontman Jason Aalon Butler as Fever’s sole member, and he’s since continued the band with a new lineup.

House Of Protection released their debut EP, Galore, on September 13 and played their first-ever show at The Echo in Los Angeles on October 4. Fish produced the EP, which also features guitarist Nick DePirro, a bandmate of Improta’s in the progressive/post-rock project Night Verses.

In a recent interview with Metal Hammer, Improta highlighted the creative freedom he feels in House Of Protection. “We’ve seen how things get so professional so fast,” the drummer said. “There’s almost no room to experiment and have fun when you’re in that space. So, if anything, it was a relief for us to be able to figure everything [out] from scratch. It was like, ‘let’s just meet up with our friends and see what happens.’”

Fish parted ways with Bring Me The Horizon in December. In an NME interview this summer, vocalist Oli Sykes chalked the split up to the pair being in different headspaces after Sykes recently entered rehab. “We’d got into a mindset together that I was trying to move away from, but Jordan couldn’t to some degree,” he said.

Since his Bring Me The Horizon exit, Fish has focussed on producing. He’s worked with not only House Of Protection, but Poppy, Spiritbox and Architects as well. Poppy’s Negative Spaces album, which Fish produced, is out next month.

Jordan Fish was of course here for the first House of Protection UK show at The Underworld in Camden. what a fucking night. historic, honestly. what a privilege to witness. i have no words. coolest fucking show.thank you @HouseofProtectn pic.twitter.com/u3pK34UJEbOctober 15, 2024