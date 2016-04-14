Jonny Craig writes open letter about Slaves (US) split

Slaves (US) frontman Jonny Craig has written an open letter to fans saying “I have a problem, I am an addict.”

Earlier this week, the band announced their show in Santa Cruz, California, would be their last – but gave no further information.

Now Craig has moved to explain the reasons behind the situation – admitting he’s “struggling” with his demons but is determined to keep the Slaves (US) name going.

He says: “It’s time I set the record straight. For years I have fought hard to escape my past and everything that comes with it. I have continually gotten clean, and then fallen right back into the same ruts.

“I have a problem. I am an addict. I have entered rehab twice, I have sought help multiple times – it just keeps happening. My choices and my struggles have cost me many things – relationships, loved ones, friends, bands, and much more. For letting any of you down, I’m truly sorry.

“I’m struggling. No excuses. I want you, the fans, to know that I’m doing my best to get through these current tours. I will try my best to stay clean and finish these.”

Craig reports he’s going back on the medicine he was on for four years that helped him stay clean and insists he’ll keep the Slaves (US) name alive “with select members.”

He adds: “After the US solo tour and the European Slaves dates – I am going to take some time and get the help I really need. I am also going to take money from the solo tour to put towards the help I need.”

“I am going to be working on new solo material with Kyle Lucas. Colin Vieira and I will eventually continue on as Slaves (US), and there will be more good news to come.”

The band are due to head out on a European tour this summer, kicking off with an appearance at the Download festival on June 11. They released their second album Routine Breathing last year.

Slaves (US) 2016 European tour

Jun 11: Donington Download festival, UK

Jun 14: Bristol The Exchange, UK

Jun 15: London Borderline, UK

Jun 16: Paris backstage, France

Jun 17: Cologne MTV, Germany

Jun 18: Graspop, Belgium

Jun 20: Lisbon RCA Club, Portugal

Jun 21: Porto Hard Club, Portugal