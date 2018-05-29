Jonathan Davis clarifies comments about Korn's next studio album

Last week, Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis reported that guitarists James ‘Munky’ Shaffer and Brian ‘Head’ Welch had begun putting the first pieces in place for what will be their next album.

While revealing the info, Davis said that the pair had been “writing with different people for a while now,” which led many to believe that the band were experimenting with outside writers.

However, Davis has now clarified those comments at a launch event for his debut solo album Black Labyrinth.

He says (via The PRP): “Munky and Head have been working with a couple of different producers. I fucking hate the internet, man.

“I say, ‘Hey, the guys have been working with a couple of people,’ and they say, ‘Oh, now they’re using writers, and they suck.’ I fucking hate it!

“They’re working with two producers. We’re writing everything. And when I get done with this tour, I’m going to go back, I think, in July for a couple of days and start working with them.

“We’re just working on music. It’s just how it works. We’re still writing our own music. It’s all good.”

Korn will play three shows in September to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 1998 album Follow The Leader.

Davis, meanwhile, will kick off the European leg of his solo tour with a performance at Germany’s Rock Am Ring on June 1.

Jonathan Davis 2018 solo European tour dates

Jun 01: Nuremberg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 02: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 04: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Jun 06: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Jun 07: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Jun 08: Download Festival, UK

Jun 10: Luxembourg Rockhal Club, Luxembourg

Jun 11: Pratten Z7, Switzerland

Jun 13: Prague Rocks 2018, Czech Republic

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 16: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 20: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France