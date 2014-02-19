Jonathan Davis: 'America Is A Police State'

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has offered some strong words on the current state of his country’s government.

Jonathan was making an appearance on the flagship show of controversial US media personality Alex Jones to talk politics – and he didn’t hold back.

“Basically, all our liberties are being taken away one by one, and finally, I feel like it’s time… I’ve gotta do something and try and get as many people as we can to wake up and see what’s really going on,” asserts the singer. “Nobody cares what’s going on behind the closed doors when Obama makes all these crazy laws that take away more and more of our privacy. It’ll make you more of a dictator.

“I mean, I’ve said it before. I think he’s an illuminati puppet. It just doesn’t make sense, the whole thing. The guy comes from out of nowhere, he gets made president, all this stuff starts happening. I don’t know… It just didn’t make sense to me. And to top top it off, I’m not really a political person, I don’t know much about it, I’m just worried about my privacy and my children’s privacy. This being America, we’re supposed to be the ‘land of the free,’ and it’s becoming a police state. Watch the interview below (above transcript courtesy of [Blabbermouth]). Korn Singer Unleashes The Truth