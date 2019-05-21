Jon Bon Jovi is now a Doctor Of Music

Jon Bon Jovi has been given an honorary Doctor Of Music degree by the University of Pennsylvania.

The Asbury Park Press report that the Bon Jovi singer attended a ceremony at Philadelphia’s Franklin Field on Monday where he received the accolade.

Acknowledging his new title, Bon Jovi said on Instagram: “It’s better to be a doctor than be in need of a doctor. Thanks University of Pennsylvania and congratulations to all the graduates.”

Announcing their decision to award the degree to the vocalist, the university pointed to several of Bon Jovi's achievements, including his philanthropy and charity work with the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, which supports efforts to tackle poverty and homelessness.

They also mentioned the JBJ Soul Kitchens in Red Bank and Toms River, New Jersey – the latter of which was opened in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy – which have served more than 90,000 meals to both paying customers and those in need.

Bon Jovi are about to head out on the road for dates in Russia, Europe and the UK on the This House Is Not For Sale tour.

Those dates will be followed in August by the vocalist’s Runaway To Paradise Cruise.