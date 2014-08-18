Johnny Winter was ‘kindred spirit’ - Trucks

Derek Trucks has told how he reacted to the death of Johnny Winter – and he’s described the late icon as “an uncle and a kindred spirit.”

Winter passed away on tour in Switzerland last month at the age of 70. He and Trucks had performed together on many occasions, and the outgoing Allman Brothers Band guitarist tells The Blues Magazine: “Johnny was a strong presence in my life long before I met him and got to know him.

“He was one of the handful of musicians I really studied growing up. It’s a major loss. I don’t see that many musicians with that type of musical integrity that are trying to carry it on.”

He adds: “It felt like we lost a member of our musical family. He was always so supportive and generous with us. It really felt like he was an uncle and a kindred spirit. Johnny was a teacher to me. He had that rare and beautiful combination of humility and total fire in his playing. Not many people get that balance right.”

Winters is the subject of a special edition of The Blues Magazine, on sale now.