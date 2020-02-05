John Varvatos is selling a $1000 Misfits biker jacket

Designer John Varvatos has teamed up with the Misfits for a new range inspired by the horror punk legends.

Rock fan Varvatos has launched a range of high-end menswear featuring the band’s logo and Crimson Ghost mascot. The range includes a $118 T-shirt, a $498 field jacket and a biker jacket that costs $998.

Varvatos has previously featured the likes of Kiss, Jimmy Page, Ryan Adams, Velvet Revolver, Green Day, ZZ Top, Chris Cornell, Vintage Trouble and Cheap Trick in his adverts, and turned legendary New York punk club CBGBs into a boutique store.

“It’s really not about the money for the artist, they don’t make a lot of money on these campaigns, it’s something that they want to do," Varvatos told Classic Rock in 2014. "I’m passionate about them, they’re passionate about my brand.

"It’s about a relationship. And it really changed the whole complexion of the brand. It added another dimension, and a kind of excitement – people waiting to see who was gonna be the next artist coming up."

"When we shot Iggy around 2006, it really changed everything. Everybody kind of got on board and that’s when we had a line-up of people calling us wanting to be part of the campaign.”

