“My goal has always been to make explosive music.” Rocket From The Crypt, Hot Snakes, Drive Like Jehu legend John Reis announces UK and Ireland shows with new band Swami & the Bed of Nails

Swami & the Bed of Nails featuring John Reis (Rocket From The Crypt, Hot Snakes, Drive Like Jehu, Night Marchers and more) have announced their first ever tour of the UK and Ireland.

Born out of the final Hot Snakes writing sessions, before the death, last July, of vocalist/guitarist Rick Froberg, the San Diego quintet's debut album, All Of This Awaits You, was released last month via Swami/BMG.



The band will play nine shows in the UK and Ireland to support the record.

Sep 17: Bristol, Beacon

Sep 18: Manchester, Night & Day

Sep 20: Belfast, Ulster Sports Club

Sep 21: Dublin The Workman’s Club, Ireland

Sep 23: Glasgow, Broadcast

Sep 24: Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms Ballroom

Sep 25: Newcastle, The Cluny

Sep 26: Nottingham, Boat Club

Sep 28: London, Oslo

Talking about the band's debut album last month, John Reis said, “When Rick suddenly passed, I was completely heartbroken and shellshocked. The loss continues to be something I have trouble navigating. This record is the songs of that tributary. In November 2023, I decided to finish it and turn it into something. At the time I felt paralyzed and confused so I tried to un-paralyze myself by surrounding myself with friends, making something out of nothing, playing music which felt timely to me, and make plans.



“The best plan seemed to consist of me jumping back on guitar, doing some yelling and singing, getting in the van and visiting the many villages and selling my wares.”



The band's lineup is rounded out by guitarist Mark Murino (Radio Wendy, Dirty Sweet), bassist Tommy Kitsos (Night Marchers) and drummers Jason Koukounis (Hot Snakes, Night Marchers) and Richard Larson.