John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy set to become a stage musical

The 2009 John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy is to be developed into a stage musical.

The film starred Aaron Johnson, Kristin Scott Thomas, Thomas Sangster, Sam Bell and Anne-Marie Duff, with the screenplay written by Matt Greenhalgh.

It explored Lennon’s early life through to the formation of the Quarrymen and their transformation into the Beatles.

Deadline report that the stage rights have been acquired by producers Brian and Dayna Lee of AF Creative Media, along with Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler from Aged In Wood.

The website say that the musical is currently in the early stages of development, but the plans are to incorporate the music that inspired Lennon and his bandmates into the show.

The musical is planned to make its premiere in the UK at some point within the next few years.

Brian Lee tells Deadline: “We’ve just secured the rights of the film and as a team we’ll be traveling to London this summer, trying to figure out the right person to bring this narrative to life.”

Further details will be revealed in due course.