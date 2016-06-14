John Kalodner: The music business doesn't tell rockstars the truth

John Kalodner says that Guns N’ Roses wouldn’t go platinum if they released a new studio album because people in the music business are too “pussified” to give their honest opinion to big-time acts.

The retired American Artists and Reportoire (A&R) executive, who worked with bands including AC/DC, Whitesnake and Aerosmith in his 30-plus year career, claims that the industry is is filled with yes-men who want to protect their jobs.

When asked if GNR could make another hit record, he tells LA Weekly: “No. It’s very hard to tell superstars that their songs aren’t good enough, which is the main problem with most of these records, and there are only pussified people in the music business who will not tell.

“Either they’re afraid for their salaries, their reputations, being disliked by the artists, there are many reasons why they won’t tell the artist the truth. It’s a very hard thing to do. And I would never win any popular artists from all the artists that I made famous, believe me.”

But the music mogul says he had little to lose by saying it as it’s his own career.

He adds: “I was never afraid to speak my mind because their manager can get fired, their agent can get fired, but I worked for the record company. I couldn’t get fired. They could just complain about me.

“Eventually, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry got me fired from working with Aerosmith at Columbia Records. Right after they recorded Jaded. That was such a great song. And I thought it was really poorly recorded digitally and I complained about the sound of the record and I didn’t want them to record digitally.

“Tyler and Perry were really pissed off. They got me tossed off after that. And they never had another hit again.”

Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime Tour 2016

Jun 23: Detroit Ford Field, MI

Jun 26: Landover FedExField, MD

Jun 29: Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium, MO

Jul 01: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 03: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 06: Cincinnati Paul Brown Stadium, OH

Jul 09: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 12: Pittsburgh Heinz Field, PA

Jul 14: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Jul 20: Boston Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Jul 23: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

Jul 24: New York East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

Jul 27: Atlanta Georgia Dome, GA

Jul 29: Orlando Citrus Bowl, FL

Jul 31: New Orleans Mercedez Benz Superdome, LA

Aug 03: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX

Aug 05: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 09: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Aug 12: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Aug 15: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 18: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA

Aug 22: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

