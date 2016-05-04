Hear Guns N' Roses' Greatest Hits Played In 10 Different Metal Styles

Jared Dines’ videos must take up at least half of the server space at YouTube HQ.

His YouTube channel is awash with videos of him showing off his guitar skills with tongue-in-cheek cover versions of Panic! At The Disco, My Chemical Romance, Twenty One Pilots and Blink-182 – all played from a smart-arse metal fans’ perspective.

There’s the joke tutorial videos for those who want to work on their hardcore drumming or how to do a metal scream without bursting their neck. He’s made a one-string bass for djent enthusiasts (it’ll loosen the fillings in your teeth) and he sings for a band called Dissimulator as well.

He basically lives and breathes metal – and takes the piss out of it a little, too. This week, he and his friend Eric have taken 10 of Guns N’ Roses best songs and played them in a handful sub-genre styles, including power metal, doom, thrash and black metal. And guess what? They don’t sound absolutely awful.

Watch the video and let us know your favourite style in the comments below…

For some stories on the real Guns N’ Roses, check out our archives…

Guns N' Roses: The TeamRock Archives