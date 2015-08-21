John J Presley reveals Sweet Superstition

John J Presley has issued a video for his track Sweet Superstition.

It features on the guitarist and singer’s White Ink EP, which was released last month via Vital Music Group and is said to deal with “loss, death and relentless bad news.” View it below.

In addition, he’s just released a limited run of vinyl pressings of the EP, which are now available from his label’s online store. The first 50 copies will be signed by Presley.

He’s is joined in the band by drummer Tom Glendining and keyboardist Danielle Perry.

White Ink tracklist

01. Come To Me 02. Come Calling 03. Sweet Superstition 04. Rise To My Confession 05. Ill At Ease