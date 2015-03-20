John Corabi joins Dead Daisies for album No.2

Former Motley Crue singer John Corbabi has joined supergroup The Dead Daisies for their second album, Revolucion.

He’ll front the band, which will feature Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne drummer Tommy Clufetos, for their European tour supporting Kiss.

They extended an invitation to him after he appeared with them at a peace concert in Cuba, where writing sessions began. Recording is now underway in Australia, with the release planned for June 1 via INgrooves.

Corabi says: “The Dead Daisies have been an absolute blast for me so far. The guys are all great musicians, and also incredibly easy to work with.”

Keyboardist Dizzy Reed adds: “John loves deep-sea shark fishing. Passionate about it. He’s also a whizz with a motorcycle helmet and baseball bat. We are making a new record together. It’s gonna rock!”

The revolving lineup’s studio outfit is completed by guitarists Richard Fortus and David Lowy, bassist Marco Mendoza and drummer Jackie Barnes. They appear alongside Kiss at 12 European shows and also at this year’s Download festival on June 12-14.