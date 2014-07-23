Bonzo bash to raise cash for memorial

John Bonham's sister Deborah will front a concert in their home town next month, with the aim of helping fund a memorial to the Led Zeppelin drummer.

The event is being staged in the town’s St Stephen’s Church by the John Bonham Memorial Fund, who hope to bring in a total of £50,000 for the design and installation of a permanent tribute to him in the centre of Redditch, south of Birmingham.

Organisers Clem and Sam Dallaway say: “Over the years, many people – and not just Redditch folk – have asked why there isn’t some form of permanent tribute to John in the town where he was born, grew up, went to school and, for a time, worked.

“We’re making steady progress. From the outset, we were determined to do this properly and with total transparency. We are doing this for John’s memory and not for personal gain.”

The fund are accepting donations via their GoldenGiving.com page.

Last month, Led Zeppelin kicked off their reissue series with the release of remastered versions of their first three albums. Each features extra recordings, including mixes and backing tracks.

It’s the first part of the reissue series, which will see all of the group’s studio albums released, each remastered by guitarist Jimmy Page, who said it was an “epic task” to bring the albums into line with today’s standards.