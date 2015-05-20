Joe Satriani flies on Peregrine Wings

Joe Satriani is streaming On Peregrine Wings, taken from forthcoming album Shockwave Supernova, the follow-up to 2013’s Unstoppable Momentum .

“While working on a project for an animated TV show called Crystal Planet, I thought this music would be perfect for a flying character and what would it feel like to jump off a cliff and start flying,” says Joe. “There would be fear and exhilaration to be thousands of feet in the air. The movie in my head informed me on how the song developed using unusual scales and the intense velocity of the drumbeat and the crazy solo.”

Shockwave Supernova is released on July 24, and can be pre-ordered from Satriani’s website, and via iTunes and Amazon. Satriani tours the UK with Dan Patlansky in November.

UK Tour Dates

Nov 1: 02 Apollo Manchester Nov 2: Birmingham Symphony Hall Nov 3: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Nov 4: Sheffield City Hall Nov 5: Cardiff St. David’s Hall Nov 7: Southend Cliff’s Pavilion Nov 8: Bristol Colston Hall Nov 9: Portsmouth Guildhall Nov 10: London Eventim Hammersmith Apollo