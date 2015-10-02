Joe Louis Walker streams album in full

Joe Louis Walker has streamed his full album Everybody Wants A Piece via The Blues, ahead of its release via Provogue on October 9.

He believes that, while the 11 tracks present a new aspect to his work, it still contains the nuts and bolts of his trademark approach.

Walker says: “Sometimes I feel I’ve learned more from my failures than from my success. But that’s made me stronger and more adventurous, and helped me create my own style.

“I’d like to think that when someone puts on one of my records they would know from the first notes, ‘That’s Joe Louis Walker.’”

Everybody Wants A Piece is available for pre-order now. Walker is currently touring North America, with European dates in October.