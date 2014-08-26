Joe Bonamassa won't lose focus in studio

Joe Bonamassa has released a second video feature taking a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his upcoming album.

Bonamassa will release Different Shades of Blue on September 22.

In his latest video blog, Bonamassa says: “The recording session in Vegas was great. It’s a very creative place for us because there isn’t any distractions, we’re not at home and all we have to do is go from the hotel room to the studio and back to the hotel room. It’s a very focused session. I’m very excited about hearing more finished versions of the songs.”

It wasn’t all plain sailing though. The guitarist previously admitted the writing process for the album wasn’t the easiest he has ever experienced.

He will play four shows at London’s Eventim Apollo next year: March 17, March 19, March 20 and March 21.