Joe Bonamassa has launched a behind-the-scenes video shot during the making of 16th album Different Shades Of Blue.

Discussing his first-ever fully-original solo record, he admits: “Some records fight you, some records come in one take. This one’s fighting a little.”

The results will be released on September 22 via Provogue Records. The album is available for pre-order now. Bonamassa has confirmed four shows at London’s Eventim Apollo next year: March 17, March 19, March 20 and March 21.