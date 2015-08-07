Bonamassa rounds out cruise bill

Joe Bonamassa has finalised the bill for his second cruising festival.

He’ll join previously-announced acts including Robert Randolph, Blues Traveler, Beth Hart, Vintage Trouble and others.

All 24 artists set sail on the Norwegian Pearl on February 15, 2016, for a four-day experience from Miami to Cozumel, including two Bonamassa sets and a joint performance with Hart. The event also features an Ignite Artists stage, showcasing some of the best rising-star talent in the blues.

Promoters Sixthman say: “These diverse artists were hand-picked to join the festival and create a blend of styles all rooted in the blues – a genre that embodies our deepest emotions, passions, loves and fears.

“Each artist in this genre feels a profound responsibility to preserve this great music tradition, which is in line with the festival’s ultimate purpose of keeping the blues alive for the next generation.”

Tickets are on sale now – but selling fast.

Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea II lineup

Joe Bonamassa Robert Randolph & The Family Band Blues Traveler Beth Hart Vintage Trouble Marc Broussard Shemekia Copeland The James Hunter Six Eric Bibb with Michael Jerome Browne Monophonics SIMO Eric Gales Johnny A Black Pistol Fire Davy Knowles Kirk Fletcher & Josh Smith Selwyn Birchwood Jarekus Singleton Gary Nicholson Jim Suhler Little Hurricane Larkin Poe Brother Hawk Homemade Jamz Blues Band