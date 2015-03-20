Bonamassa & Hart aim for 3rd album

Beth Hart has revealed plans are underway for her to team up with Joe Bonamassa for a third album.

The pair released Don’t Explain in 2011 and Seesaw in 2013 – and now she’s looking forward to doing it all again next year.

Hart tells The Blues Magazine in an exclusive interview and session: “I hear a rumour through my manager, and I’ve talked with our producer, Kevin Shirley. He and my manager have let me know there’s a possibility Joe and I will be making another record together in 2016.

“This is something very exciting – every time I make a record with him I have the best time touring it.”

But she admits it won’t be plain sailing when she returns to Shirley’s studio: “I always get insecure,” she says. “It’s old-hat by now and I’m sure it bores Kevin to tears – but it’s amazing how much respect they give me in the studio. I can focus on how I relate to the songs and find my way.”

She’s also anticipating another “treat” in working with Bonamassa’s band.

The full interview and session will be broadcast in The Blues Magazine Show on TeamRock Radio on April 12. It will be available via DAB radio, via this website and on demand. Episodes are broadcast every Saturday and Sunday nights.