Jimi Hendrix park to open in Seattle in August

A park to honour late rock icon Jimi Hendrix will open in Seattle on August 27.

The 2.5 acre green space adjacent to the Northwest African American Museum was established in 2006 on the site of the former Colman School. Campaigners raised over $1million to transform the site into a park which pays tribute to the Seattle-born artist.

The Jimi Hendrix Foundation describe the future park as being, “awash in vibrant colours of the Pacific Northwest, and will include ample green space for everyone to enjoy.”

They continue: “Featuring an array of new improvements that reflect themes found in his music, Jimi Hendrix Park may include lyrical stepping stones, rain drums, a sculpted butterfly garden and many other features.

“These artistic representations serve as a beacon to youth, summoning them to unlock their imagination and encourage them to pursue their dreams.”

Hendrix t-shirts are now for sale to help sustain the park foundation.

Meanwhile, Hendrix’s London home where he lived between 1968 and 1969 has been opened to the public as a permanent heritage site.