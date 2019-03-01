Jim Jones & The Righteous Mind unleash savage new single Sex Robot

Jim Jones & The Righteous Mind - CollectiV 1. Sex Robot

2. Satan's Got His Heart Set On You

3. O Genie

4. Attack of the Killer Brainz

5. Meth Church

6. Dark Secrets

7. I Found a Love

8. Out Align

9. Going There Anyway

10. Shazam

Jim Jones & The Righteous Mind have released a video for Sex Robot, the first track to emerge from the band's upcoming CollectiV, the follow-up to their 2017 debut Super Natural.

Sex Robot is a searing chunk of fiery blues'n'roll, described by the band as "an unholy and provocative collision of sci-fi and horror movie tropes, animation, sexuality and third-eye imagery."

“It’s a visual, stream-of-consciousness collage of ideas,” says Jones. “Real men's guts vs. the pistons of industry! The current robots are strong enough to kill a person, who is really in control?

"We’re looking at the notion of artificial intelligence and pondering the point that it’s only a skip and a jump into emotional awareness, consciousness, and it’s own desires.”

“Does the AI servant develop his or her demands? Is that good or bad?”

CollectiV is released on March 8, and is available to pre-order now. Jim Jones & The Righteous Mind are on tour from March (dates below).

Jim Jones & The Righteous Mind tour dates

Mar 15: Aberdare Jac’s

Mar 16: Galashiels MacArts

Mar 17: Glasgow King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

Mar 21: London 100 Club

Mar 22: Brighton Hope & Ruin

Mar 29: Winchester Railway Inn

Mar 30: Corby White Hart

Mar 31: Ramsgate Music Hall

Apr 04: Newcastle The Cluny

Apr 05: Halifax The Lantern

Apr 07: Blackpool The Waterloo Music Bar

Apr 12: Oxford The Bullingdon

Apr 13: Portsmouth The Barn

Apr 14: Birmingham Hare & Hounds

Apr 17: Cambridge The Portland Arms

Apr 19: Leicester Dryden Street Social