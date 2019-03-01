Jim Jones & The Righteous Mind unleash savage new single Sex Robot

Jim Jones & The Righteous Mind - CollectiV
1. Sex Robot
2. Satan's Got His Heart Set On You
3. O Genie
4. Attack of the Killer Brainz
5. Meth Church
6. Dark Secrets
7. I Found a Love
8. Out Align
9. Going There Anyway
10. Shazam
Jim Jones & The Righteous Mind have released a video for Sex Robot, the first track to emerge from the band's upcoming CollectiV, the follow-up to their 2017 debut Super Natural.
Sex Robot is a searing chunk of fiery blues'n'roll, described by the band as "an unholy and provocative collision of sci-fi and horror movie tropes, animation, sexuality and third-eye imagery."
“It’s a visual, stream-of-consciousness collage of ideas,” says Jones. “Real men's guts vs. the pistons of industry! The current robots are strong enough to kill a person, who is really in control?
"We’re looking at the notion of artificial intelligence and pondering the point that it’s only a skip and a jump into emotional awareness, consciousness, and it’s own desires.”
“Does the AI servant develop his or her demands? Is that good or bad?”
CollectiV is released on March 8, and is available to pre-order now. Jim Jones & The Righteous Mind are on tour from March (dates below).
Jim Jones & The Righteous Mind tour dates
Mar 15: Aberdare Jac’s
Mar 16: Galashiels MacArts
Mar 17: Glasgow King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut
Mar 21: London 100 Club
Mar 22: Brighton Hope & Ruin
Mar 29: Winchester Railway Inn
Mar 30: Corby White Hart
Mar 31: Ramsgate Music Hall
Apr 04: Newcastle The Cluny
Apr 05: Halifax The Lantern
Apr 07: Blackpool The Waterloo Music Bar
Apr 12: Oxford The Bullingdon
Apr 13: Portsmouth The Barn
Apr 14: Birmingham Hare & Hounds
Apr 17: Cambridge The Portland Arms
Apr 19: Leicester Dryden Street Social