Martin Barre details 6th solo title

Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre has named his sixth solo album Back To Steel – and he’s designed it as a celebration of his five-decade career.

The follow-up to last year’s Order Of Play is released on September 18, and includes his take on Tull tracks Skating Away and Slow Marching Band, plus a cover of the Beatles’ Eleanor Rigby.

Barre says: “This CD is my most important work in my career as a musician. I feel my songwriting has matured to a point that makes it totally accessible to all audiences.”

He adds: “I want this music to be the basis of everything I do from now on – my criteria were that It would work live in a powerful way and keep our identity as a blues-rock band.

“As always, I’ve put in small quotes of music that give light and shade to the album.”

Tull mainman Ian Anderson has said it’s unlikely the band will work together again, and he’s concentrating on a solo band show based on the band’s catalogue. Barre is planning a large-scale tour for 2016 and plays the following dates this year:

Jul 31: Sussex Trading Boundaries Aug 08: Somerset Square & Compass Sep 06: Derby Off The Tracks Festival Sep 19: Exeter Phoenix Sep 20: Frome Cheese & Grain Sep 21: St Ives Guildhall Oct 02: Southport Atkinson Oct 03: Kinross Green Hotel Sat 10: Surrey Haslemere Hall

Tracklist

01. Back To Steel 02. It’s Getting Better 03. Bad Man 04. Skating Away 05. Chasing Shadows 06. Hammer 07. You And I 08. A Moment Of Madness 09. Calafel 10. Eleanor Rigby 11. Peace And Quiet 12. Sea Of Vanity 13. Smokestack 14. Without Me 15. Slow Marching Band