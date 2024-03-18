Jeff Lynne’s ELO announce final Over And Out tour, with 27 North American shows

Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra have announced 27 North American dates for what will be their final tour.



The Over and Out Tour will kick off in Palm Desert, California, on August 24, and run through to October 25 when ELO will drop the curtain at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.



ELO have sold over 50 million albums worldwide and were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017.

Aug 24: Palm Desert Acrisure Arena, CA

Aug 27: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Aug 28: Vancouver Rogers Arena, CAN

Aug 30: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 01: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Sep 06: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Sep 07: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

Sep 09: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, CAN

Sep 10: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Sep 13: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH

Sep 14: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH

Sep 16: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 20: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 23: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 25: Washington DC Capital One Arena

Sep 27: Chicago United Center, IL

Sep 30: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Oct 02: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 09: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Oct 11: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 12: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Oct 15: Austin Moody Center, TX

Oct 16: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Oct 18: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Oct 21: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Oct 23: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Oct 25: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

An artist presale for the tour will begin on Wednesday, March 20 at 10am local time: exclusive VIP experiences will be available at the same time. The general on-sale will start on Friday, March 22 at 10am local time.



Tickets will be available here.